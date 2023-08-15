Trip Report: Etihad A380 First Class London to Abu Dhabi

Etihad A380s were grounded and stored in Teruel, Spain during the pandemic. Earlier this year, the airline made an announcement that 4 of its A380 will be returning to service flying between London and Abu Dhabi.

I was invited to try out the Etihad First Class experience onboard their A380 from London to Abu Dhabi recently.

Video

In my video below, the Captain gave a thorough briefing of the flight and how the crew has to re-qualify to fly on the A380.

Enjoy the takeoff footage from the cockpit.

The Best Seat in First Class

Etihad has 9 First Class apartments in unique seating configurations.

In fact, each First Class Apartment seating is unique with different facing, some allow pairs to be seated across the aisle. This unconventional design makes the Etihad First Class apartment stand out. The best seats are window seat 4A and 4K with forward facing. Some seats have cream beige leather while some others have darker brown leather.

Etihad A380 First Class Apartment 4A is forward facing window seat, while 3A is a rear facing window seat.

Etihad A380 First Class Apartment 4K is forward facing window seat, while 3K is rearward facing window seat.

Etihad A380 First Class Apartment 4K is forward facing window seat.

Etihad A380 First Class Apartment 3A is a rear facing window seat.

Etihad A380 First Class Apartment 5K is a rear-facing aisle seat.

Etihad A380 First Class Apartment 5A is a rear-facing aisle seat. Etihad A380 First Class Apartment 5A is a rear-facing aisle seat.

Ottoman, Seat 4A

Free Wi-Fi for First Class passengers on Etihad

There is a personal mini-bar in each First Class Apartment.

A makeup vanity table with lights

Etihad First Class Amenity Kit - Acqua Di Parma

Duval Leroy 2002 Vintage Champagne Duval Leroy 2002 Vintage Champagne

Takeoff Video

Enjoy the takeoff footage from the cockpit.

The Flight - from London to Abu Dhabi

I ordered a glass of mimosa after takeoff and went through the extensive menu which not only featured 5 choices of food, it also has a grill menu. Food and beverage are completely on-demand.

Etihad First Class Dining - Caviar

Etihad First Class dining - Beef Carpaccio Salad

Etihad First Class dining - Bread selection

Etihad First Class dining - Beef Steak cooked to your liking

Etihad First Class dining - Warm bread and butter pudding with ice cream

Unique First Class Bedding

The ottoman can be converted into a flatbed while you still have space. This unconventional design makes the Etihad First Class apartment stand out. I was even offered a shower at 39,000 feet before landing.

For couples traveling together, Apartment 3A and 4A, 3K and 4K can be converted into adjacent beds together.

Toilet with shower in First Class

Wi-Fi was free but quite slow

Good Deal on Etihad A380 First Class

I found some great one-way Etihad First Class deals from Bangkok to London throughout the year.

Bangkok – London Etihad First Class Deal (One-way)

Note that the Bangkok (BKK) to Abu Dhabi (AUH) sector will be operated in a Business Class cabin.

Bangkok(BKK) – London(LHR) – From $2,571 One-way

The terms and conditions of the carriage are as below:

RESERVATION AND TICKETING: RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL SECTORS

RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL SECTORS MAXIMUM STAY: NONE UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED

NONE UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED MINIMUM STAY: NONE UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED

NONE UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED STOPOVERS: UNLIMITED FREE STOPOVERS PERMITTED ON THE PRICING UNIT

UNLIMITED FREE STOPOVERS PERMITTED ON THE PRICING UNIT CANCELLATIONS: CANCELLATIONS PERMITTED FOR CANCEL/REFUND

CANCELLATIONS PERMITTED FOR CANCEL/REFUND CHANGES: CHANGES PERMITTED FOR REISSUE/REVALIDATION

The Residence - Available for Upgrade

Before landing, I had an opportunity to visit The Residence which is a 3-room suite with your own living room, bathroom and bedroom.

With the return of Etihad’s A380 to service, you are now able to book its exclusive ‘The Residence’ cabin located at the front of the First Class cabin. And the best thing is you are now able to make an upgrade if you have a confirmed First Class ticket.

In order to score an upgrade to The Residence, you must first book the First Class fare directly from Etihad’s website. As of now, award tickets redeemed by partner programs are not eligible for the upgrade offer.

There are two ways to upgrade:

Upgrade at the time of the booking

Upgrade after you made your booking through the ‘Manage’ tab

From £1,987.90 ($2,564) per person

My Verdict

Etihad A380 First Class Apartment is one of the best First Class products out there at the moment. It offers some of the best premium and exclusive experiences in flying. My favourite part is how they have designed the apartment, using the horizontal space available to have 1 chair and 1 bed with space to move around.

The only caveat is, they have just 4 A380 returning to service and fly only between London and Abu Dhabi. It may be difficult for everyone to experience it.

Video